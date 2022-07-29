Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / Anglo American slashes dividend after first-half earnings fall 28%

Anglo American slashes dividend after first-half earnings fall 28%

in Commodity News 29/07/2022

Global miner Anglo American slashed payouts to shareholders after earnings for its first half fell 28% due to lower production and higher costs.

Anglo joins rival miners Rio Tinto, and Freeport-McMoRan in reporting a profit slump, partly blaming a tight labour market, supplychain snags and inflationary pressures.

Anglo declared an interim dividend of $1.24 per share, down 27% from last year’s $1.71 per share payout.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Clara Denina and Helen Reid; editing by Jason Neely)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software