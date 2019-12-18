Anglo American starts blending iron ores at China’s Caofeidian port: official

Global miner Anglo American said it has started blending Kumba iron ore fines with Minas Rio pellet feed at China’s Caofeidian port, and the new product is named Anglo American Atlantic Fines, or AAA fines, a company official told S&P Global Platts.

According to Anglo American’s executive head of iron ore marketing Timo Smit: “By blending Minas Rio’s pellet feed with Kumba’s fines, we are able to offer a high-grade sinter feed with an iron content of approximately 65%, very low contaminant levels and excellent sintering properties — a product that exactly matches mills’ requirements.”

Blended 65% Fe AAA fines was produced from 64% Fe Kumba fines and 67% Fe Minas Rio concentrate.

Anglo American successfully concluded blending the first batch of around 20,000 mt of AAA fines product on Monday at the Caofeidian port, Smit said. Anglo American has become the fourth mining company that has started selling at Chinese ports after Vale, Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto.

“Anglo American believes there is a flight to quality, with steelmakers shifting towards higher grade products to enhance efficiencies and reduce emissions,” Smit added.

A large-size steelmaker said that blended products should have better sintering properties compared with Kumba fines.

“It would help to achieve a better price level in the market,” the source said.

Although specifications of AAA fines are very close to that of Vale’s Carajas fines, some market sources are of the opinion that it will be difficult to compete with Carajas fines currently due to limited supplies.

Source: Platts