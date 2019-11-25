Anglo-Eastern leads in digital transformation with Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution

Anglo-Eastern has partnered with the technology group Wärtsilä to digitalise its fleet operations. The technology solution, which will be rolled out to the Hong Kong-based ship manager’s global fleet of more than 600 vessels, supports full voyage planning and execution as well as engine performance and fuel efficiency monitoring.

The Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution (FOS) integrates individual processes that are otherwise separate from each other to optimise the planning, weather routing, fuel consumption, and speed of a vessel. It also facilitates ship-to-shore reporting and fleet performance management to reduce fuel consumption, taking into consideration charter party compliance, speed management, as well as the hull, propeller and engine condition.

Key benefits of deploying the Wärtsilä FOS include a unique platform that integrates with a ship’s planning station and electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS), immense cloud computing power, machine learning, data analytics, and onboard/onshore mobile applications.

“We are keen to leverage the advantages of the latest digital solutions to maximise the efficiency of our voyages and the performance of our fleet. Realising the opportunities made possible by the Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution, we look forward to contributing to the further development of the solution as an early adopter,” said Capt. Bjorn Hojgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Anglo-Eastern.

Anglo-Eastern’s Capt. Pradeep Chawla, Managing Director of QHSE and Training added: “We believe that the Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution will further increase ship navigational safety, reduce crew workload, and improve fuel efficiency.”

“Our Fleet Operations Solution is exactly what we mean when we at Wärtsilä talk about utilising a Smart Marine approach to raise efficiencies, improve safety, and reduce the carbon footprint of shipping. We are excited to be bringing these benefits to the 600 vessel Anglo-Eastern fleet over the coming 12 months,” said Dr Torsten Bûssow, Managing Director of Wärtsilä Voyage Solutions/Transas.

Source: Wärtsilä