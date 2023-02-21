Anglo-Eastern Shipping conglomerate aims to expand its existing pool of Indian seafarers

World’s leading and Hong Kong-headquartered ship management company, Anglo-Eastern Group intends to expand its existing pool of skilled Indian seafarers in the current year since India is regarded as a major supplier of trained maritime manpower for the international shipping industry.

“We are the largest ship manager in the world by number of ships and the second largest in the world by number of seafarers, and our existing pool of Indian seafarers is approximately 21000. By the end of the current financial year, we intend to add at least another 1000 Indian seafarers to our existing pool through our Indian operations,” said Maneesh Pradhan, Managing Director, Anglo-Eastern Ship Management India. The offices of Anglo-Eastern Ship Management India are located in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Pradhan added that all Indian students who pursue pre-sea maritime training courses at India’s premier maritime training institution, Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy owned by Anglo-Eastern Group get hired by Anglo Eastern Ship Management India. “It helps us to maintain 100% placement records of our academy’s students and invariably bolsters the global share of Indian seafarers on an on-going basis,” said Pradhan.

Bjorn Hojgaard, Chief Executive Officer, Anglo-Eastern Group, said, “India is an extremely important country for the growth of our Group as Indian seafarers are generally very hard working, intelligent and passionate. Practically all Indian seafarers have studied academic courses in English, and this invariably gives them a distinct advantage over other nationalities that have learned English as a secondary language. Moreover, the diversity of languages and cultures in a vast country like India teaches Indian seafarers to work quite efficiently in multicultural work environments aboard the ships.”

Anglo-Eastern was founded in 1974 and is a leading global provider of ship management services. It is one of the largest employers of Indian seafarers and operates all around the world, with its head office in Hong Kong and over 25 office locations in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

Source: Anglo-Eastern