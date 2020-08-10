Anglo-Eastern Solicits Real World Experience for Second Edition of Gender Diversity Manual Gender Diversity Survey Launched In Cooperation with WISTA International, ISWAN and ICS

WISTA International, Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Limited, International Seafarers Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) and International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have launched a public online survey to collect data for the next edition of Anglo Eastern’s Gender Diversity Manual. First published in February 2018, the Gender Diversity Manual addresses critical social, cultural, and interpersonal issues that can obstruct the productivity of a shipboard team. Aimed to sensitize junior and senior officers to the challenges female seafarers may face, the booklet addresses a wide range of challenges from sexual harassment and bullying to negative attitudes.

The online survey, which asks questions regarding attitudes, discrimination and harassment, is open to all active female seafarers Results from the survey will influence the second edition of the manual, which the collaborators hope to present at the International Maritime Organization before the end of 2020.

“Shipping remains a global industry that relies on the strength of its seafarers. Surveying female seafarers helps strengthen this manual as a training guide, and shows the industry that building an inclusive, diverse, and strong industry is in everyone’s best interest,” said Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, president of WISTA International.

“Bridging the gap will be essential in ensuring a strong future for our industry. As female seafarers continue to gain a foothold, we must remain committed to providing resources, training and support to bridge this gender gap on board. We’re excited to launch this survey two years after the initial manual to gain data on how the mindset and the challenges faced by female seafarers have changed over the years,” said Capt. K. N. Deboo, Anglo-Eastern Maritime Training Centre Director and Principal.

“ISWAN is delighted to support this guidance which will contribute in creating more positive and inclusive shipboard experiences for all seafarers,” said Caitlin Vaughan, Project Manager, ISWAN.

“ICS believes it is essential to produce a working environment that is conducive to all. The updated guidance will aim to achieve this,” said Natalie Shaw, Director of Employment Affairs for the International Chamber of Shipping.

WISTA International formed a Diversity Committee in 2018 to focus on inclusion issues. The Committee has assisted and collaborated on a number of projects with various industry partners including this manual, the Diversity and Inclusion pledge, a speaker’s bureau and more. The Diversity Committee is guided by WISTA International Executive Committee members Sanjam Gupta and Fabiana Simões Martins.

WISTA International is an international networking organization for female managers in the shipping industry. WISTA International is comprised of 51 NWAs around the world and more than 3,500 members. WISTA was approved for consultative status with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in July 2018, providing the organization with a formal voice for supporting IMO work in a variety of areas. WISTA works with a wide variety of global maritime and governmental bodies to support professional development, opportunities, and networking for female managers in the maritime industry.

Source: WISTA