AngloAmerican Q2 production falls 9% on lower copper grades

21/07/2022

Global miner Anglo American AAL.L on Thursday reported a 9% fall in second-quarter output on likely lower grades in copper and lack of water availability in Chile as well as planned maintenance at the Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil.

AngloAmerican said it expects rough diamonds production for 2022 to be at 32-34 million carats amid strong demand, compared with a prior range of 30-33 million carats.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

