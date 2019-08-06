Angola emerges as top crude supplier to China’s independent refineries in July

Angola was the top crude supplier to China’s independent refineries in July, overtaking Brazil and Russia, with imports at 1.84 million mt, S&P Global Platts’ monthly survey showed.

Angolan imports were up 18.8% on the month, and 89.8% higher from a year earlier.

Last month, nine independent refineries imported nine crude grades from Angola. Cabinda, Mondo and Saturno were the top three grades imported from Angola last month, with the rest being Sangos, Dussafu, Mostarda, Dalia, Kissanje and Plutonio.

Among those grades, Mostarda arrived in Shandong for the first time, with 132,000 mt imported by Jincheng Petrochemical. Mostarda is a new Angolan crude grade with an API of 28.2 and sulfur content of around 1.08%.

Meanwhile, imports from Saudi Arabia were at around 1.08 million mt last month, compared with nil in July 2018.

With the startup of Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery and Zhejiang Petrochemical, imports from Saudi Arabia, and other Middle East countries like Oman and Iraq, will likely continue growing.

Malaysia came in at fifth place, with around 791,000 mt, down 11.9% on the month.

Crudes imported from Malaysia were mostly blended grades, with Nemina brought in by ChemChina and other blended ones by Hongrun Petrochemical.

Total imports from the top five countries accounted for about 62.4% of the total imports in the month.

Platts’ survey covers barrels imported by 38 refineries with quotas, and others without quotas, through ports mostly in Shandong province, as well as Tianjin, Zhoushan and Dalian for the sector.

This year, these refiners were awarded a combined quota of 123.32 million mt till early July, accounting for 84% of the county’s total allocation for independent refineries, including two batches and supplemental volumes.

The barrels include those imported directly by refiners and trading companies that will be used by the independent sector.

Only cargoes discharged over the month — including those that arrived in previous months — were counted as imports for the month.

MIDDLE EAST GRADES SHOOT UP

Despite the drop in the overall volume from Russia, ESPO blend remained the top crude in July, with 1.3 million mt arriving in 13 cargoes, though down 41.3% on the month.

They were imported for independent refineries last month, due mainly to the relatively higher yields of gasoil, the demand of which was relatively firmer, according to refinery sources.

The 13 cargoes of ESPO crudes were imported by six independent refineries, with top buyers Lijin Petrochemical and Hualian Petrochemical each taking three cargoes.

Arabian Medium crude came in at second place at around 810,000 mt — all by Hengli Petrochemical — up 7.3% on the month.

Other grades from the Middle East also increased sharply. These include Basrah Light, Oman and Arabian Light.

Imports of Basrah Light increased by 149.6% on the month to around 674,000 mt, while Oman crude imports rose 84.7% on the month to 759,000 mt.

TIANHONG TAKES US ANS CRUDE

Tianhong Chemical last month imported two 42,000-mt cargoes of ANS crude of US origin that were loaded from Gwangyang port in South Korea.

This was not the first time the refinery imported US crude. It received around 141,000 mt of US ANS crude in three cargoes in June, prior to which two 35,000-mt cargoes of Eagle Ford crude of US origin arrived in May.

QINGDAO TAKES 42% OF IMPORTS

Imports via Qingdao port, with Dongjiakou port included, edged lower by 1.6% on the month to 4.37 million mt in July, accounting for 42% of the total.

With Hengli ramping up crude imports in recent months, the share of crude imported via Qingdao port has fallen from 50% earlier in the year.

This is likely to continue with Zhejiang expected to import more regularly in the coming months.

Regarding imports via ports in Shandong, total imports via Yantai ports increased by 111.8% to 1.71 million mt. Imports via other ports — Rizhao, Longkou, Laizhou and Dongying — all fell month on month.

Changxing Island port of Dalian came in third with 1.48 million mt of imports, up 8.5% on the month.

Source: Platts