Angola exported 1.17 mln metric tons gas in Q2

Angola exported about 1.17 million metric tons of gas during the second quarter of this year, valued at 573.98 million U.S. dollars, Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas said in a press release on Thursday.

According to ministry data, about 74.59 percent of the total volume exported was Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

India became Angola’s biggest LNG buyer in the second quarter, accounting for about 32 percent of total LNG exports, followed by China and Pakistan with 14.77 percent and 14.65 percent respectively, according to the ministry.

As for propane gas, the country’s exports reached 193,780 metric tons, with China as the main destinations, accounting for 28.57 percent of total exports.

The official data also showed that a total of 34,400 metric tons of butane gas were exported in the second quarter, with China being the largest buyer.

The Republic of Congo was the only African country that imported gas from Angola, accounting for 0.8 percent of Angola’s exported butane gas.

