Angola extends deadline of Port of Luanda terminal international tender

Angola has extended to June 30 the deadline for the submission of bids for the concession and operation of the multipurpose terminal of Port of Luanda, the Concession Evaluation Commission said on Friday.

The extension of the deadline results from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission said.

Launched on Dec. 16, 2019, the international tender had previously set March 30 this year as the deadline for the opening of the bids.

The terminal has an annual handling capacity of about 2.6 million tons per year. The company to win the international tender will manage the terminal for 20-25 years.

The main aim of the tender is to promote development and improve efficiency of the port activity through the participation of seasoned private firms in this sector.

Local and international companies with experience in port management are invited to take part in the international tender, the commission said.

Luanda port terminal handles both general cargo and containers. It has an annual handling capacity of 2.6 million tons.

Source: CGTN