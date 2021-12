Angola’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) project has launched a tender to sell LNG for delivery over Jan. 14-16 to as far as the Atlantic Basin, two industry sources said .

The tender is offered on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, and closes on Dec. 15, the source added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Marwa Rashad in London Editing by David Goodman)