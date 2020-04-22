Angola Joins WISTA International

The Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) International welcomes Angola to the global network of women in shipping, trading and logistics this month as the 51st National WISTA Association (NWA). Angola joins as the 5th NWA in Africa as WISTA continues to expand on the continent.

“The founders of WISTA Angola have worked diligently to bring the WISTA network to the professional women of Angola,” said WISTA International President Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou. “The breadth of WISTA across the world, including our strong NWAs in Africa, opens new opportunities for WISTA Angola members. We’re excited to have them join the organization to give women a voice in the future of our industry.”

“WISTA is a successful platform for women entrepreneurs to which Angolans should actively benefit, said Margareth Galho, president of WISTA Angola, and general manager and lawyer, Margareth Galho & Associates.

Also leading the organization are First Vice-President Joyce José, Manager at BP, Vice-President Joana Andrade, Human Resources at Sonangol Shipping. Other board members include: Secretary for Communications Eldine Chilembo Glees, Technical Specialist, Global Youth Ambassador; Secretary for Events and Planning Marcelina Gomes, Arrest Specialist, Margareth Galho & Associates; and Treasurer /Secretary for Legal Issues Yuri Ferreira Mugongo, Legal Counsel, Sonangol Shipping.

Additional founding members include: Arlete Fastudo, Marine Officer, Sonangol Shipping; Petra Silva, Finance Specialist, Sonangol Shipping; and Teresa Ana Cortez Nuno, Finance Specialist, Sonangol Shipping Maria Helena Samuel, Manager at SONATILDE.

WISTA International is an international networking organization for female managers in the shipping industry. WISTA International is comprised of 51 National WISTA Associations (NWA) around the world and more than 3,500 members. WISTA was approved for consultative status with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in July 2018, providing the organization with a formal voice for supporting IMO work in a variety of areas. WISTA works with a wide variety of global maritime and governmental bodies to support professional development, opportunities and networking for female executives in the maritime industry.

WISTA welcomed several new National WISTA Associations in 2020 and 2019: WISTA Romania, WISTA Mexico, WISTA Bangladesh, WISTA Colombia, WISTA South Africa, and WISTA Chile. National WISTA Associations are formed in individual countries in accordance with the laws and regulations of the country. To launch a National WISTA Association, the association must first contact WISTA International and follow the formation processes set forth in Protocols, which include submitting drafts of the governing documents to WISTA International, filing appropriate paperwork in the home country, having at least ten members in management positions and paying annual fees to WISTA International.

