Angola plans to reduce expenses by stopping oil products imports

With the construction of refineries in north and south Angola, the country plans to reduce expenses by stopping oil products imports, Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum Diamantino Azevedo said.

Azevedo made the remarks during a meeting of the 4th Ministry Advisory Council held in northern Cabinda Province, saying that since 8 percent of the oil products consumed in the country are imported, the government wants to change the situation by building new refineries and tripling the refining capacity in Angola’s capital of Luanda.

He added that this sector will help to boost policies on hydrocarbons and minerals in the country.

The event was attended by presidents of the boards of directors of Angolan state oil company Sonangol, industry experts and service providers to the oil industry.

Source: Xinhua