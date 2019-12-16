Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Angola plans to reduce expenses by stopping oil products imports

Angola plans to reduce expenses by stopping oil products imports

in Freight News 16/12/2019

With the construction of refineries in north and south Angola, the country plans to reduce expenses by stopping oil products imports, Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum Diamantino Azevedo said.

Azevedo made the remarks during a meeting of the 4th Ministry Advisory Council held in northern Cabinda Province, saying that since 8 percent of the oil products consumed in the country are imported, the government wants to change the situation by building new refineries and tripling the refining capacity in Angola’s capital of Luanda.

He added that this sector will help to boost policies on hydrocarbons and minerals in the country.

The event was attended by presidents of the boards of directors of Angolan state oil company Sonangol, industry experts and service providers to the oil industry.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software