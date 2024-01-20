Angola produces 1.098 mln barrels of crude oil daily in 2023, ranks 3rd in Africa

Angola produced an average of approximately 1.098 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2023, ranking as the third-largest producer in Africa, only behind Nigeria and Libya, according to calculations based on official data.

The National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) of Angola recently announced that the country’s crude oil production in December averaged 1.122 million barrels per day.

According to the ANPG’s January to December production report, Angola’s annual oil production was 400.72 million barrels, with an average daily production of about 1.098 million barrels.

The monthly oil market report released by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Wednesday no longer includes Angola in the oil data tables of member countries, following the country’s announcement to exit the organization on Dec. 21 last year.

In Africa, only Nigeria and Libya had a higher average daily production than Angola in 2023, with 1.234 and 1.189 million barrels per day, respectively.

The OPEC report also mentions, in its analysis of the oil supply from non-member countries for 2024, that the largest decreases in liquid production are expected in Mexico and Angola, with a reduction in production capacity of 40,000 barrels per day compared to 2023.

Source: Xinhua