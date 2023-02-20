Angolan Oil Exports Set To Rise Sharply

Angolan export volumes are set to rise sharply compared to last month, preliminary export programmes seen by traders showed.

Africa’s number two oil exporter plans to load 36 crude cargoes compared to 29 last month, one of the highest volumes in months as ageing fields and underinvestment has hurt output.

State oil company Sonangol was assigned three cargoes of Dalia crude.

The stream is set to undergo a planned maintenance for about 35 days starting Feb. 20, its operator TotalEnergies said last month.

Between four and seven cargoes of April-loading Angolan cargoes remain unsold, traders said, as Chinese buying as waned in the last two weeks.

Uruguay’s Ancap was running a buy tender for mid-April delivery due to close this week.

