Angola’s oil exports revenue reaches more than 6.7 bln USD in Q2

Revenue from Angola’s oil exports reached 6.73 billion U.S. dollars in the second quarter of this year, a senior official said here on Thursday.

The country has exported a total of 97.998 million barrels of crude oil, with an average weighted price of 68.625 dollars per barrel, Angolan Secretary of State for Oil and Gas Alexandre Barroso said when presenting data on crude oil and gas exports for the second quarter.

“The average export price recorded an increase of 151.85 percent compared with that of the year 2020, which at the time was 27.248 dollars per barrel.” Barroso said.

The official said that the price of Brent in the second quarter, a reference for Angolan exports on the international market, surpassed the barrier of 70 dollars per barrel, due to production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a global economic recovery.

“In terms of destination, the largest volume of crude oil was exported to China, with 72.85 percent, followed by India and Singapore with 5.85 percent and 3.88 percent respectively,” he added.

Source: Xinhua