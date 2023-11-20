Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Angola’s oil output up 3 pct in October

Angola’s oil output up 3 pct in October

in Oil & Companies News 20/11/2023

Angola’s average daily oil production exceeded 1.14 million barrels in October, marking a slight increase of 3.08 percent compared to the previous month, data has shown.

According to the National Agency of Oil, Gas, and Biofuels, the industry regulator, Angola’s oil production in October reached 35,563,305 barrels, with a daily output of 1,147,203 barrels, surpassing the forecast.

Angola temporarily surpassed Libya in October, becoming the second-largest oil-producing country in Africa, only behind Nigeria, according to secondary source data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software