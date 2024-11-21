Announcement by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping on the candidacy of the Republic of Cyprus for re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organization

The Deputy Minister of Shipping of the Republic of Cyprus, Ms Marina Hadjimanolis, announced the candidacy of the Republic of Cyprus for re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the period 2026-2027, at an event held on the 20th of November 2024 by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, at the premises of the IMO in London.

The Republic of Cyprus has been a member of the Organisation since 1973 and has been elected to the IMO Council since 1987, contributing significantly to the decisions of the Organisation.

In her speech, the Deputy Minister of Shipping, presenting the candidacy of the Republic of Cyprus for re-election to the Council in category C, referred to the work of the Republic of Cyprus in the Organisation and the goals of Cyprus shipping at a global level.

The event was honoured by the presence of the Secretary-General of the IMO, Ambassadors and other Diplomats.

Source: Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus