Announcement of selling NEW “Viable Organism Analyzer” – Environmental Initiatives Following International Regulations about Ballast Water

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is pleased to announce that its group company MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd. (President: Hirokazu Hatta) sells a new type of “Viable Organism Analyzer (VOA1000K)” which designed and developed by SATAKE CORPORATION (Chairperson: Toshiko Satake).

Viable Organism Analyzer can detect the number of viable organisms in the ballast water and it can be used simply and easily on board. The analyzer can estimate the number of both viable organisms of Large size (Minimum diameter ≧ 50 µm) and Small size (Minimum diameter 10 µm ≦ x < 50 µm) in one unit. It has high correlation for detecting even one individual organism at 100ml, and one of the few analyzers which is possible to analyze both zooplankton and phytoplankton. For the analysis, FDA reagent is required to stain organisms. Stain time for Small size has been shortening to 15minutes, while it takes 30minutes by existing analyzer. Analysis can be completed in a simple way by operating touch-screen on the analyzer that means total duration for analysis is almost 15minutes, including stain time.

MOL Techno-Trade also sells the compact concentrator, which calls “Viable Organism Sampler (VOS)”, jointly developed by MOL Engineering Co., Ltd. (President: Shuji Miyai) and SATAKE CORPORATION. It allows quick and easy preparation for concentration of sample waters to be used for the inspection of Large size organisms in ballast water. It is a portable design and is easy to operate on board. No power source is required.

MOL group keep making a contribution of global environmental protection by growing core business of the strategic environment and emission-free businesses.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.