Announcing New Simrad HALO+, HALO20

Announcing the Simrad HALO20+ and HALO20 radars – a pair of compact, pulse compression radome units, perfectly designed for smaller patrol craft.

This new HALO series includes two models that cater to the differing needs of professional mariners. Both radars provide excellent detection with unrivalled short-range performance, while HALO20+ features the fastest RPM rotation on the market, VelocityTrack™, Dual Range operation and can detect targets from a greater distance than HALO20.

HALO20+ radar delivers a full 360-degree sweep every second, thanks to its industry-first 60 RPM rotation at ranges up to 1.5 nautical miles. These ultra-fast updates give operators an almost real-time view at close range — offering the ultimate view for collision avoidance of fast-moving targets.

Ideal for a wide range of patrol craft, HALO20+ comes in a compact dome antenna and delivers high-quality short-, mid- and long-range detection. Crew can monitor two distance ranges at once in Dual Range mode allowing them to keep an eye on long-distance targets, while watching for collision hazards nearby. HALO20+ radar’s pulse compression technology means no compromises in detection at either selected range, while beam sharpening provides enhanced separation between small or distant targets.

With HALO20+, users can identify hazards quickly with VelocityTrack Doppler technology, which delivers instant feedback on whether targets are coming toward you or moving away. Simple color coding highlights potential hazards, improving situational awareness and further reducing the risk of a collision. HALO20+ radar automatically checks every target in range, so there’s no need to manually select individual targets, and no limit to the number of targets on screen at one time.

HALO20 is a cost-effective solution for mariners to increase situational awareness and collision avoidance, detecting collision hazards and other targets nearby and up to 24 nautical miles away. With its small footprint and low profile, HALO20 is the perfect replacement for 3G and 4G units.

HALO20 radar also delivers a comprehensive range of features to enhance your situational awareness and on-water safety. Users can monitor selected collision hazards with MARPA target tracking, tracking up to 10 targets. Whether navigating through crowded waterways or contending with poor visibility, HALO20 radar cuts through the clutter to give mariners a clear and current picture of their surroundings.

“We are excited to extend the reach of our revolutionary HALO Radar technology to smaller patrol craft,” said Knut Frostad, CEO, Navico Group. “At their core, HALO20+ and HALO20 Radars make navigation safer and easier but have distinct feature sets that cater to both the professional mariner that craves top-end features, and those looking for high-performance radar at a more affordable price.”

Both HALO20+ and HALO20 radars offer MARPA Target Tracking, InstantOn™ technology and Harbor, Offshore, Weather, and custom modes that tune the radar’s advanced signal processing to help ensure that targets can be seen vividly – even in the toughest environmental conditions.

Source: Simrad