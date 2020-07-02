Announcing Voyager Worldwide, the new global brand for maritime safety and efficiency

New company formed to build solutions that combine AI, automation and data analytics, giving users the ability to predict and plan for the future while enhancing safety and efficiency across their fleets.

Singapore, 1 July 2020. It was announced today that Cornes Charts, Global Navigation Solutions (GNS) and Safe Navigation are to join forces under the new name of Voyager Worldwide.

The move creates one of the world’s leading maritime software and solutions companies with a global reach stretching from Hong Kong across Europe to North America and supporting more than 1,200 shipping companies and 11,000 vessels worldwide.

Commenting on the announcement, Voyager Worldwide CEO, Kent Lee said:

“The combination of these three great maritime companies creates the scale, portfolio and software development capability to compete differently in the maritime industry. With our large installed base, proven cloud-based infrastructure and the leading web-based data analytics solution for ship management, Voyager Worldwide has the ability to support shipping companies through the next phase of digital transformation to deliver new levels of safety and efficiency as well as the capability to put those resources in the hands of customers virtually anytime and anywhere they need them. I am honoured to lead this great team and excited that together we will challenge this industry in new ways.”

“Our new Voyager Worldwide name and company logo represents the strength of GNS’s Voyager software platform, the stability and longevity of the Cornes business and our increased global scale” added Lee. “Together we plan to build new solutions that combine AI, automation and data analytics, giving our users the ability to predict and plan for the future and enhancing safety and efficiency across the world fleet.”

Voyager Worldwide is a leading maritime technology company providing navigation and maritime information solutions for shipping and adjacent industries. Its Voyager branded portfolio of products and services connect the ship’s bridge and the shore-based teams to give vessels, ship operations and management a clear view of what’s happening in today’s complex maritime environment, enabling issues to be identified and fixed faster, fleet performance to be improved and compliance risks to be reduced.

Its onboard software, the Voyager PLANNING STATION, runs on the back of bridge PC and onshore fleet and vessel managers and other stakeholders use the web-based Voyager FLEET INSIGHT application. Bringing all of this together is Voyager CLOUD, where the data is securely located so that users onboard and ashore can share access the latest data.

As previously announced, the integration of the three companies under the Voyager Worldwide brand, follows Cornes’ acquisition of GNS and Safe Navigation last year to add to its existing Japan and Singapore based navigation business, Cornes Charts.

Voyager Worldwide will maintain offices in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Turkey, Greece, Germany, UK and the USA.

Source: Voyager Worldwide