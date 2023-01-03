Annual output at China’s largest oilfield exceeds 65 million tonnes

Recent News

  

Changqing Oilfield, China’s largest oil and gas field, has produced over 65 million tonnes of oil equivalent of crude oil and natural gas so far this year, hitting a record high since 2020.

Located in northwest China’s Erdos basin, Changqing has rich energy reserves, but efficient gas and oil drilling development in the area is difficult.

To address this problem, Chinese geologists have made several technological breakthroughs and innovations and created original geological theories for the rapid mining of oil and gas resources. As a result, oil and gas production in the Changqing Oilfield has consistently hit new highs.

To date, the Changqing Oilfield has developed 35 oilfields and 13 gas fields. With 2,210 oil wells and 2,338 gas wells in operation, the oilfield has achieved throughout capacity at the million-tonne level.

Its oil and gas production has increased by 2.56 million tonnes compared with 2021.
Source: CGTN

