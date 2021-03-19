Another step closer to hydrogen backbone in port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam Authority and Gasunie are working together on the development of a new hydrogen pipeline that will form the backbone of the future hydrogen infrastructure in Europe’s largest port. The plans are in the final phase before start of construction. Parties intend to take this main transmission pipeline into operation by the second quarter of 2024. Companies that intend to consume or produce hydrogen are welcome to link up to this open access hydrogen pipeline. In the second half of 2021, Gasunie and the Port Authority will be taking a definite decision regarding the execution of this project, which has been entitled HyTransPort.RTM.

Port of Rotterdam developing into European hydrogen hub

The realisation of the hydrogen pipeline within the HyTransPort.RTM project is a key step forward in establishing Rotterdam as a major European hydrogen hub. The pipeline will be constructed between the areas of Maasvlakte and Pernis and will have a diameter of 60 cm (24 inches). It will be an open access pipeline, which means that any company that wishes to consume or supply hydrogen in the area can connect to the pipeline. In the future, the pipeline will also be linked to the national hydrogen grid that is being realised by Gasunie. It will also be connected with Chemelot in Limburg, the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and other European regions.

The Port Authority and Gasunie believe that hydrogen will play an important part in achieving the agreed-upon climate goals, strengthening the Dutch economy and ensuring security of energy supply.

This also motivated both parties’ decision to join the Hydrogen Coalition.

Call on interested companies

Shell has already expressed enthusiasm about potentially connecting with the hydrogen pipeline. The company is currently in talks with Gasunie and the Port of Rotterdam Authority about the prerequisites and specifications for using the pipeline. Shell sees hydrogen as one of the key pillars of the energy transition and is developing plans for the construction of an electrolyser at Maasvlakte 2, which will be used to produce hydrogen. The Port of Rotterdam Authority and Gasunie are also holding exploratory talks with a number of other parties. Companies that have not yet conferred about possibly becoming users of the pipeline but are nevertheless interested in discussing this option are welcome to contact Gasunie and the Port of Rotterdam Authority. They can meet to discuss their desired technical specifications for the hydrogen pipeline. Companies that wish to participate as launching customer are asked to inform the Port of Rotterdam Authority and Gasunie before April 10 2021.

Hydrogen: energy carrier of the 21st century

The realisation of HyTransPort.RTM will create the possibility to exchange hydrogen between companies in Rotterdam’s port area via pipeline: an important condition for the establishment of a sustainable economy and port. In the future, it will also be possible to transport hydrogen to destinations in the rest of the country, like the hydrogen storage hub in the Northern Netherlands, and Northwest Europe. HyTransPort.RTM seamlessly aligns with the hydrogen outlook formulated by the Dutch government.

Over the next six months, a joint team formed by the Port of Rotterdam Authority and Gasunie will be working on the elaboration of the business case for HyTransPort.RTM, client contracts, technical aspects and securing permits for the new hydrogen pipeline. In the second half of 2021, the parties will take a definite decision regarding the project’s execution. Gasunie and the Port of Rotterdam Authority both intend to invest in the hydrogen pipeline. In addition, the partners are in talks with a number of government authorities regarding possible support and contributions.

Source: Port of Rotterdam