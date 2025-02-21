Another Yemeni vessel seized by pirates off Somalia

Suspected Somali pirates have hijacked another Yemeni-flagged fishing boat in the piracy-infested waters off the Somali coast, the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) said.

EUNAVFOR Atalanta, the EU counter-piracy naval force in the Horn of Africa, said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening that the vessel was hijacked Monday off Garmaal, near Eyl, on the northern coast of Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region.

“The incident is under investigation. EUNAVFOR is monitoring the event and coordinating closely with the Combined Maritime Forces and the Yemeni Coast Guard,” the naval force said.

The attack came just 10 days after the hijacking of another Yemeni-flagged boat, Al Najma, which was freed on Feb. 13.

EUNAVFOR, which maintains permanent contact with the Puntland Maritime Police Force, a key Somali police unit combating piracy, said it remains vigilant against piracy-related threats in its area of operations to ensure maritime security.

The naval body advised merchant vessels transiting the region to exercise extreme caution and enhance safety protocols.

Somali pirates are often heavily armed with automatic weapons and rocket-propelled grenades. They frequently use skiffs launched from mother ships, which are sometimes hijacked fishing vessels or dhows, to conduct attacks far from the Somali coast.

Maritime experts say a lack of economic opportunities and widespread illegal fishing are pushing more Somalis toward piracy.

Source: Xinhua