Anticipating Global PAYS Acceptance In The Wake Of Japanese Approval

Pay As You Sail pioneer NAVTOR has welcomed the decision by the Japanese Hydrographic Office to formally approve the use of PAYS for ENC. Almost all hydrographic offices have now accepted PAYS as a method for distributing digital charts, and the Norwegian e-navigation specialist believes full global acceptance is on the horizon.

NAVTOR introduced the PAYS concept to the market with its DNV GL type approved offer in 2012. Since that point PAYS has emerged as a preferred solution for shipowners and operators, with approximately 80% of NAVTOR customers now opting for the delivery method.

“Unlike traditional ENC subscription models, which are based on set areas and time scales, PAYS only charges for the charts actually used during voyages, while allowing navigators to instantly access any chart for planning,” comments NAVTOR CEO Tor Svanes. “As such it’s a flexible, user-friendly and very cost effective way to navigate, while also assisting those involved in ship management, who can easily keep track of chart expenditure and use.

“The industry has been quick to accept it, and we’re pleased to see that one of the major shipping nations that was still assessing PAYS has now come down in its favour. This is a major step forward for everyone interested in optimizing maritime navigation, and we hope the last remaining hydrographic offices will follow Japan’s lead in the near future.”

In addition to providing clear user and cost benefits, PAYS also ensures that all charts, licences and permits are instantly available and easy to update online, eliminating the need for pre-ordering and freeing up administration time, while also addressing unnecessary wastage associated with un-used charts.

“NAVTOR is dedicated to making navigation simpler, safer, and more cost effective and efficient, helping us plot a route to a more sustainable shipping industry,” Svanes adds. “Innovations like PAYS help us progress upon that journey and we’re delighted that Japan is on board.”

NAVTOR is a world leader in e-navigation. Alongside pioneering PAYS, it also launched the world’s first digital chart table, NavStation, and recently became the first ENC distributor to integrate UKHO ADMIRALTY e-Nautical Publications (AENPs) on its software.

Source: NAVTOR