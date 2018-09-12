Antillean Marine Now Available on INTTRA’s Carrier Network

INTTRA, the largest neutral network, software and information provider at the center of the ocean shipping industry, today announced availability of Antillean Marine on its carrier network, highlighting the increased adoption of INTTRA by regional carriers.

INTTRA announced Antillean joined its network in March (press release) and today is announcing that the carrier completed integration and is now available for transactions.

With offices in Miami, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, Antillean Marine provides service from Miami to Hispaniola, with routes targeting Port-au-Prince, Cap-Haïtien, Puerto Plata, and Rio Haina, as well as the inter-island routes between the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Antillean is now offering its customers a range of services through INTTRA’s network, including booking requests, shipping instructions, Track and Trace, Ocean Schedules, and bill of lading.

“We’re pleased to welcome Antillean Marine, a great family owned business that has been servicing shipping customers for over 55 years,” said Inna Kuznetsova, INTTRA’s President and COO. “Antillean’s addition shows that the benefits of digitalization are expanding to all types of carriers as they seek to offer improved efficiency and costs for their customers.”

“INTTRA is empowering us to move away from manual processes and fully embrace digital transactions,” said Sara C. Babun, Antillean’s President and CEO. “This will allow us to streamline processes, fuel our growth, while providing an even higher level of service for our customers.”

INTTRA is the largest neutral network, software and information provider at the center of the ocean shipping industry. INTTRA’s innovative products, combined with the scale of our network, empower our customers to trade with multiple parties and leverage ocean industry information to improve their business. Connecting over 30,000 shipping companies across 200 countries with more than 60 leading carriers and over 150 software alliance partners, INTTRA streamlines the ocean trade process. More than 800,000 container orders per week are initiated on the INTTRA platform, representing over one quarter of global ocean container trade.

Source: INTTRA