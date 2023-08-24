AntwerpXL 2023: Breakbulk conference shaping up to be “unmissable”

The conference at AntwerpXL, the world’s only event dedicated exclusively to breakbulk, project cargo and heavy lift, and is fast becoming a must-attend for industry professionals.

Returning to Belgium this November, AntwerpXL’s conference will cover the most pressing global themes with talks from the industry’s leading lights.

Day one features sessions including:

Project Cargo – Managing the offshore renewable boom.

Ports – Being a one-stop-shop for breakbulk.

Sustainability – Decarbonising heavy lift.

Current Market – How geopolitics is impacting the supply chain.

On the panel discussing the management of offshore renewables will be Neil Golding, Head of Market Intelligence at Energy Industries Council, alongside Thomas Mehl, Board Member at Claviate. Meanwhile Linda Jacques, Partner, and Lawyer at LA Marine, is set to offer deep insight on the panel examining state of the Current Market.

Day two features sessions including:

Digitalisation & AI – How will AI impact the supply chain.

Recruitment – Making breakbulk an attractive career for new generations.

Sustainability – How stakeholders collaborate for supply chain sustainability.

Co-founder and COO of Voyager Portal, Bret Smart is a confirmed panellist on the session for Digitalisation and AI. The Recruitment panel includes input from previous AntwerpXL 40 Under 40 Winner and Managing Director at Trans Coral Shipping, Mahesh Singh. Panel members for Sustainability include Inge Taillieu, BDM at DP World, and Jessica Slater, Solicitor at LA Marine.

Margaret Dunn, Portfolio Director at AntwerpXL, says, “The Collins English Dictionary chose ‘permacrisis’ as the most recent Word of the Year. Every breakbulk professional can relate; the external pressure on industries like ours is immense.

“But necessity is the mother of innovation, both in terms of technology, but also in thinking. The AntwerpXL conference offers insight and new ideas, bringing everyone together to enhance our collective knowledge so we can tackle the challenges of the present and future. It will be utterly unmissable!”

AntwerpXL returns to the Antwerp Expo, Belgium, from 28 – 30 November.

To register to attend or exhibit, visit www.antwerpxl.com

Source: AntwerpXL