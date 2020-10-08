AntwerpXL celebrates breakbulk’s 40 Under 40

Breakbulk’s 40 most dynamic and influential professionals under the age of 40 have been found!

AntwerpXL’s worldwide hunt for the next generation of breakbulk industry leaders has concluded and 40 young professionals have been selected who, thanks to their excellence and commitment, are making a real difference to their organisations and the wider breakbulk industry.

The full list of winners is available on the AntwerpXL website here (https://www.antwerpxl.com/visit/40-under-40-award/40-under-40-gallery/).

The 40 will be VIP guests of honour at the live show set to be held 10 – 12 March 2021. They will be greeted to the event with a special drinks reception held in their honour and invited to a special Next Gen debate as part of the conference.

Mark Rimmer, AntwerpXL Divisional Director, says, “We launched this initiative earlier this year because we know attracting and retaining the next generation of talent is absolutely critical to the long-term success of the breakbulk industry.

“It’s been amazing to see so many talented young people be nominated and even nominate themselves for AntwerpXL’s 40 Under 40. The successes and achievements in every single entry were incredibly impressive and it was a hard task to whittle the list down to the official 40, but these people really are the best and brightest of the next generation of breakbulk professionals. We’re looking forward to hearing their views on the future of the industry at the show in March.”

Source: Antwerp XL