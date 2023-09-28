AntwerpXL’s 40 Under 40 revealed

The world’s top 40 professionals working in breakbulk, project cargo and heavy lift under the age of 40 have been identified by AntwerpXL.

XL 40 Under 40 initiative celebrates the young professionals who have either achieved greatness already or have the potential to become the next generation of industry leaders. The full list of winners is available on the AntwerpXL website.

AntwerpXL is the world’s only event dedicated exclusively to breakbulk, project cargo and heavy lift, making it perfectly placed to find the industry’s most inspiring young talent.

The winners will be honoured with a drinks reception and award ceremony at AntwerpXL when it returns to the Antwerp Expo from 28 – 30 November 2023.

Margaret Dunn, Portfolio Director at AntwerpXL, says, “We’ve been absolutely astonished by the quantity and quality of the nominations for this year’s XL 40 Under 40. As I’ve said before, the continued success of global breakbulk is dependent on the next generation of talented professionals. Through the process of reviewing the entrants and selecting the winners, it became clear that success is essentially guaranteed.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the XL 40 Under 40 at AntwerpXL later this year. We’re particularly excited to involve some of them in our conference, where their insight into attracting the next generation of breakbulk professionals will be invaluable.”

When asked to give advice to the next generation of industry professionals, winner, Capt. Ayse Asli Basak, Partner at MAB Maritime Group & Founder of Cendele Maritime Technology, said; “Set sail, cast off from safe harbours, and let the winds of curiosity, dreams, and discovery guide your voyage.”

Another winner, Valds Stunza, Marketing & Business Development Director at ELEVEN DANIR 19, shared his own recipe for success; “Whenever I’m about to do something, I think, ‘Would an idiot do that?’ and if they would, I do not do that thing.”

Winner, Samuel Bersey, Business Development & Operational Manager at Lubbers Logistics Group, said; “Success is no accident. It is hard work, Perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.”

Source: AntwerpXL