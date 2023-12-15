APAC deal activity down by 18.8% YoY during January-November 2023, finds GlobalData

A total of 13,151 deals (mergers & acquisitions (M&A), private equity and venture financing) were announced in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during January to November 2023, which was a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 18.8% compared to the 16,202 deals announced during the same period in the previous year, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that all the deal types under the coverage witnessed decline in volume during January-November 2023.

For instance, the number of M&A deals declined by 10.9% while the volume of private equity and venture financing deals YoY fell by 21% and 25.6%, respectively.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “In line with the worldwide trend, the APAC region also witnessed a dip in deal-making sentiments. However, the impact was relatively less pronounced compared to other regions.”

For instance, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America witnessed the deals volume decline by 28.6%, 19.4%, 25.7% and 30.6%, respectively. These are relatively higher compared to the decline experienced in the APAC region.

Meanwhile, key APAC markets such as China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and New Zealand recorded YoY decline in deals volume by 13.4%, 26.3%, 15%, 20.6%, 28.1%, 20.4%, 23.3%, 35.9% and 12.8%, respectively.

