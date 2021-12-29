Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / API data show U.S. crude-oil inventories down 3.1 million barrels last week: sources

API data show U.S. crude-oil inventories down 3.1 million barrels last week: sources

in Oil & Companies News 29/12/2021

The American Petroleum Institute, a trade group, reported Tuesday that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell 3.09 million barrels last week, according to sources, and gasoline supplies declined by 319,000 barrels, as distillate stocks fell by 716,000 barrels. Crude supplies in Cushing, Okla., the New York Mercantile Exchange delivery hub, were seen increasing by 1.594 million barrels. The Energy Information Administration will release official inventories data Wednesday morning. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery CLG22, -0.16% CL.1, -0.16% traded at $76.05 a barrel in electronic trade after settling Tuesday at $75.98.
Source: Market Watch

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software