API says crude stockpiles fall, fuel inventories rise: sources

07/04/2021

Crude oil stockpiles fell in the most recent week, while fuel inventories rose, according to three market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Industry group API did not respond to a request for comment.

Crude stocks were down by 2.6 million barrels in the week ended April 2, while gasoline inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels and distillate stocks were up by 2.8 million barrels, the data showed according to the sources.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By New York Energy Desk; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

