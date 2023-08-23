API shows crude, distillate stocks fall -market sources

U.S. crude oil and distillate stockpiles fell last week, while gasoline inventories grew, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks dropped by about 2.4 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 18, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Gasoline inventories rose by about 1.9 million barrels, while distillate inventories fell by about 150,000 barrels.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Laura Sanicola in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)