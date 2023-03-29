API shows U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fall -market sources

Recent News

  

in Oil & Companies News 29/03/2023

U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories fell last week, while distillate stockpiles rose, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks fell by about 6.1 million barrels in the week ended March 24, they said. Gasoline inventories fell by about 5.9 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose by about 550,000 barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese)

