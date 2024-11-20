API shows weekly rise in US crude stocks, fuel inventories fall, sources say

U.S. crude oil stocks rose while fuel inventories fell last week, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks rose by 4.75 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 15, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Gasoline inventories fell by 2.48 million barrels, and distillate stocks fell by 688,000 barrels, they said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston)