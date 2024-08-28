API shows weekly US crude, fuel stockpiles fall, market sources say

Recent News

  

U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

The API figures showed crude stocks fell by 3.407 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 23, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Gasoline inventories fell by 1.863 million barrels, and distillates fell by 1.405 million barrels.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston, Editing by Chris Reese)

