APL: Asia-Red Sea Service Update – Red Sea Express (RSX) Void Sailing

APL: Asia-Red Sea Service Update – Red Sea Express (RSX) Void Sailing

in International Shipping News 21/05/2018

Following our last advisory, please be informed that APL is implementing an additional void sailing on the Red Sea Express (RSX). Please see overview below:

RSX Void Sailings

Vessel CMA CGM J Madison (V.017) ETA Xingang 3 June 2018
Vessel Kota Pekarang (V.113) ETA Xingang 24 June 2018
RSX rotation:
Xingang – Qingdao – Busan – Yangshan – Ningbo – Nansha – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Jeddah – Sokhna – Aqaba – Jeddah – Port Klang – Ningbo – Xingang


Source: APL

