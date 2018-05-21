APL: Asia-Red Sea Service Update – Red Sea Express (RSX) Void Sailing

Following our last advisory, please be informed that APL is implementing an additional void sailing on the Red Sea Express (RSX). Please see overview below:

RSX Void Sailings

Vessel CMA CGM J Madison (V.017) ETA Xingang 3 June 2018

Vessel Kota Pekarang (V.113) ETA Xingang 24 June 2018

RSX rotation:

Xingang – Qingdao – Busan – Yangshan – Ningbo – Nansha – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Jeddah – Sokhna – Aqaba – Jeddah – Port Klang – Ningbo – Xingang



Source: APL