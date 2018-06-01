APL: Come August 2018, experience an X-tra dose of “X factor” with the EXX for shipments from China to Los Angeles

Recent News

  

Following up from our announcement on the launch of APL’s flagship EXX (Eagle Express X) service, we are pleased to share that X-tra features have been added to the service, giving you the X-ceptional treatment, all the way from origin to destination.

Of note, the improved service encompasses the adoption of a more efficient closed-loop operation at the Global Gateway South (GGS) terminal in Los Angeles as compared to the original off-dock arrangement. This enhanced initiative is supported by the integration of a fully wheeled operation for cargo discharge and pick-up, as well as the use of a dedicated chassis pool, container yard and truck in-gate lanes, which collectively, would facilitate an expeditious pick-up and transportation of the EXX shipments.

X-pedited Shipment
• Fast transit with same day cargo availability – 11 days from Shanghai; 12 days from Ningbo
• [X-tra] Fully wheeled operations on-dock at GGS with cargo directly discharged to chassis – just hook and go
• [X-tra] Dedicated EXX container yard and truck lanes for expedited cargo pick-up

X-clusive Space & Equipment
• Space and box assured when loading from Asian ports – no rolls
• New and guaranteed chassis from APL-dedicated pool
• [X-tra] GPS-enabled chassis for accurate tracking of asset location

X-traordinary Service
• [X-tra] White glove service experience – from booking to delivery and pick-up
• [X-tra] Dedicated APL team managing your EXX shipment – always ready to support your shipment requirements and inquiries
• [X-tra] Proactive monitoring and notification of shipment status throughout the journey

EXX Port Rotation
Eastbound: Ningbo – Shanghai – Los Angeles
Westbound: Los Angeles – Dutch Harbor – Yokohama – Busan – Ningbo

Effective Voyage
First sailing from Ningbo (ETD Thursday, 02 Aug)
First sailing from Shanghai (ETD Friday, 03 Aug)
Arrival at Los Angeles (ETA Tuesday, 14 Aug)
Source: APL

