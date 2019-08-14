APL Performance Report: EXX measures up to greater expectations since LA TraPac call

Since APL’s Eagle Express X (EXX) service began calling the TraPac terminal in Los Angeles, we have set the bar higher on the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the fully APL-operated premium service, in our continuous pursuit for excellence.

In recent weeks, EXX has been delivering to greater expectations for some KPIs, while working to attain the higher standards we set for other indicators:

100% cargo availability within 5.5 hours [a] from start of vessel operations at TraPac

New target: <8 hours

Previous target: <12 hours Average truck turn time of 36 minutes [a] for equipment returns and pick-up at TraPac – way lower than the industry average of 76 minutes [b] New target: <40 minutes

Previous target: <50 minutes An average of 8 hours 18 minutes [a] more than published ETA, for vessel on-time performance (OTP) to LA

New target: 0 hours late for vessel arrival in LA, per published schedule down to the minute

Previous target: >90% on time 99.5% [c] on-time arrival via EXX RailFlash from China to U.S. inland destinations

Existing target: 100% on time

[a] Data based on shipments booked on published Shanghai ETDs between 28 June – 19 July 2019

[b] Harbor Trucking Association (HTA) data as of 2 July 2019

[c] Data based on shipments booked on published Shanghai ETDs between 21 June – 12 July 2019

Source: APL