APL’s Eagle Express Service Delivers Its Promised X-Factor

APL’s highly-anticipated Eagle Express X (EXX) service arrived in Los Angeles on 15 August 2018. This first EXX shipment marks the delivery of its designed 11-day ocean transit; as well as expeditious last mile delivery of import cargo with same-day cargo availability at the Eagle Marine Services (EMS) terminal.

“We are delighted that the first voyage of the EXX service which set sail from China with a full shipment has lived-up to its X-factor service delivery. Shippers of the service secured their desired equipment and space at the Chinese load ports; as well as achieved a swift delivery of cargo to the local California market where APL has deployed a fully-wheeled operation at the EMS terminal,” said Ed Aldridge, President, APL North America.

APL’s EXX service is supported by a dedicated container yard within the terminal, a dedicated fleet of new GPS-enabled chassis and exclusive truck gates. As a result, 70% of the local cargo discharged from the APL Japan was available for pick-up within 4 hours of vessel operation and 100% was available at the end of the day.

These performance indicators of the EXX service underline APL’s commitment to uphold its hallmark of service excellence. According to the July 2018 edition of Global Liner Performance Report by SeaIntel, APL’s recorded an 82.5% on-time performance on the Asia-North America West Coast trade in May/June, surpassing the industry average of 76.1%.

“APL is always looking for ways to provide differentiated services for our customers. The EXX service is our new initiative which provides our valuable customers with a cost efficient air freight alternative for their urgent cargo and a first class service for ocean shipments from origin to destination. The customer support for this new expedited service has been both exceptional and exciting,” added Aldridge.

The EXX service calls the ports of Ningbo, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Dutch Harbour, Yokohama and Busan.

