APM Terminals announces strategic partnership in Vietnam

APM Terminals engages in a strategic partnership with Vietnamese HATECO group for a project to develop two new deep-water berths at Lach Huyen port in Haiphong City located in the north of Vietnam.

As part of the strategic partnership, APM Terminals will provide financial, operational and technical support to HATECO Group Joint Stock Corporation (HATECO). The project aims to capitalise on the favourable natural conditions and geographical location of the area, with the objective of facilitating direct import and export of goods between the north of Vietnam and European and American markets. The project is also expected to directly create attractive opportunities for key customers and cargo owners in the north of Vietnam.

“We are proud of Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal (HHIT) project, which is the largest and most modern container port facility in Vietnam. We are also excited to partner with APM Terminals and Maersk, who have been carefully chosen to be our long-term strategic partners due to aligned visions for the market and their capabilities to add value commercially and operationally,” comments Mr Tran van Ky, Chairman of HATECO Group.

“We are very pleased to partner with HATECO on this important project, further unlocking one of the rapidly growing and high-potential markets in South-East Asia. This involvement naturally underpins our ambition to grow where it benefits our customers, and that is clearly the case in Vietnam. We also believe in the win-win partnership with Hateco, which will create synergies between local expertise and our global capabilities,” comments Martijn van Dongen, Head of Investment at APM Terminals.

18,000 TEU Vessel Capacity

The project entails the investment into and development of two berths with the total length of 900 metres (450 metres each), capable of accommodating container vessels of up to 18,000 TEUs capacity.

The investor, HATECO, intends to complete all construction works and deploy equipment by the end of 2024 and the new terminal is expected to become operational by the first quarter of 2025. In the initial phase, the facility will have 5 ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and 14 rubber-tyre gantry (RTG) cranes.

Source: APM Terminals