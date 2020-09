APM Terminals Apapa adopts 4G wireless network to boost efficiency

APM Terminals Apapa has adopted the 4G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) networks at its facilities to enhance efficiency and productivity at West Africa’s largest container terminal.

According to the Country Manager of APM Terminals Nigeria, Mr. Klaus Laursen, the wireless connectivity supports APM Terminals’ global initiatives such as the standardisation of Terminal Operating Systems, reporting and support; Asset Digitalization; and GPS based Position Detection Systems used for auto-locating containers in a yard.

He explained that the 4G LTE is a standards-based network that uses radio equipment to service the terminals applications, adding that the services and can be tailored to process a very high volume of data messages with minimal delay.

Laursen further explained that the base station allows it to be independent of traffic peaks in the wider network, adding that a secure VPN tunnel is used as an encryption to segregate APM Terminals data from general carrier data to ensure compliance with the company’s global security requirements.

He said: “The new 4G LTE connectivity solution, which has already been tested and rolled out at other APM Terminals locations, meets ground level coverage and performance requirements in the entire yard with three dedicated sectors for APM Terminals and limited infrastructure deployment at terminal.

“In recent years, APM Terminals Apapa has embarked on massive digitization of its operations and services. This is in keeping with APM Terminals’ global transformation drive. Our customers can expect greater efficiency and higher productivity with the deployment of the 4G wireless network, as it will allow for better collaboration in our terminal operations.”

Other benefits of the network, Laursen stated include, improved wireless coverage in the yard for roaming container handling equipment (CHE), eliminate loss of critical Terminal Operating Systems updates, real time tracking of container handling equipment and improved safety for terminal employees.

“An optimized, standardized, cost effective, and security compliant Industrial Wireless connectivity solution, the 4G LTE network is scalable to meet future terminal requirements. Ultimately customers will benefit from improved operations especially truck turn around time, terminal efficiency and stability,” he said.

Recently, APM Terminals Apapa acquired new cranes as part of an investment of USD80 million for the year 2020-2021, bringing the total investment by the company in Apapa since 2006 to USD438million. This is the highest investment by any private terminal operator in Nigeria.

The investment has resulted in significant improvements in productivity, with zero waiting times for vessel berthing and a doubling of container volume.

