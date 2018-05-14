APM Terminals Bahrain celebrates safety excellence initiatives at Khalifa Bin Salman Port

Highlighting the importance of safety excellence across Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP), APM Terminals Bahrain hosted its annual ‘Global Safety’ Day’ campaign. Joining 74 other operating ports in 58 countries across the global network of APM Terminals, this year the focus was on “Stronger and Safer Together”, with an aim to promote a safety culture amongst employees and across the port.

For the 12th consecutive year, APM Terminals held safety awareness campaign and hosted a range of workshops and included interactive sessions such as overall well-being advices, technical demonstrations on working at heights, oil spill drill and how to act safely when occur, general cargo safe lifting operation, mooring lines operations.

Moreover, the day also witnessed employees, senior management team and guests participating in a safety quiz. In the run-up to the Global Safety Day campaign, a photography competition was also organized to reiterate the safety rules and regulations within the port with top three pictures honoured during the event.

Commenting on the campaign, Mark Hardiman, CEO/Managing Director of APM Terminals Bahrain said, “Creating an effective safety culture is a priority for us and requires a combined individual and group effort by all to ensure we have an environment that is safe and professional for everyone. With this in focus, we regularly invest in awareness initiatives to train our employees in high-standards of performance at all levels to further achieve safety and operational excellence.”

Source: APM Terminals Bahrain