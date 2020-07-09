Recent News

  

APM Terminals Buenos Aires facilitates first ever export of lemons from Argentina to China

For the first time in history, a cargo of lemons has been exported from Argentina to China.

A container with 24 tons of lemons, produced in Tucumán, was shipped on the Maersk Labrea from APM Terminals Buenos Aires in Argentina to the Port of Hong Kong, on June 30, 2020. This was made possible due to the agreement and adherence to phytosanitary requirements by both countries.

To facilitate this premier, the terminal offered exclusive use of its cold-store chamber under the supervision of specialist refrigeration staff. The cold-store chamber offers sufficient flexibility to reach constant temperatures down to -35°C, according to the need for each cargo.
Source: APM Terminals

