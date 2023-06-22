APM Terminals Callao exceeds one million TEUs for the first time

On Saturday, June 17, APM Terminals Callao, concessionaire of the Callao North Multipurpose Terminal in Peru, exceeded one million TEUs in a single concession year for the first time since the concession began in 2011. This achievement highlights the company’s commitment to Lifting Standards of Efficiency through continuous optimization and its firm commitment to ongoing investment and boosting Peruvian foreign trade.

The figure is due, in part, to a global increase in the movement of containers compared to general cargo, a trend that was temporarily halted due to the pandemic. The volume of containers entering the port during the current concession year (July 2022 to June 2023) exceeded one million TEUs, compared to the last cycle (July 2021 to June 2022) which was 900,649 – a growth of 11%.

New electric cranes

Another factor to highlight was the arrival of new electric cranes, including a Super Post Panamax ship-to-shore crane and three electric Rubber Tyred Gantry (eRTG) cranes. This investment of US$ 30 million has contributed to improved container loading and unloading processes, and reduced port stays for ships. A record productivity of 118 containers per hour was achieved this year, an increase of 44% versus average productivity last year.

First-choice transhipment hub

In addition, the effective use of this equipment has enhanced the position of the Terminal as a first-choice transhipment hub for other ports in South America. This has resulted in a notable increase in the movement of transhipment containers, from 600 to 2,000 units per week.

“This milestone is possible thanks to the confidence in the capabilities and performance of the terminal on the part of our shipping line clients, which has resulted in a significant increase in transhipment container traffic in the last year, strengthening the position of APM Terminals Callao as an international hub in the region. In addition, this achievement has also been possible due to the firm commitment of our shareholders to continue investing in modernisation at the terminal and in its long-term partnership with Peru,” commented Lars Vang Christensen, General Manager of APM Terminals Callao.

This milestone ratifies the commitment of APM Terminals Callao to the development of the port sector, infrastructure and Peru. As such, during subsequent stages of the Modernization Project, work will continue to improve the quality and efficiency of its services for the benefit of clients, the logistics chain and the country in general.

Source: APM Terminals