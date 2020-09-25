APM Terminals certified as Essential Costa Rica

APM Terminals received the license of Corporate Use of the Essential Costa Rica country brand from the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER), after going through a rigorous evaluation process.

This accolade shows that APM Terminal complies with the five country brand values of sustainability, excellence, social progress, innovation, and origin.

“We are pleased to be receiving this country brand license of Essential Costa Rica, it is a recognition of our operation’s growth and development and establishes a source of motivation for our services and human talent to continue achieving the highest global standards” affirmed Hartmut Goeritz, Managing Director of APM Terminals.

Daniel Valverde, Country Brand Director, congratulated the company and highlighted that “the Country Brand is a differentiator of competitiveness for companies and a way to connect with their clients through high-quality services produced by local talent. When a service is hired from a company with the “Essential Costa Rica” seal, you are supporting employability and talent of the local workforce”.

The development of talent and efforts in social and environmental responsibility where pillars that stood out in the evaluation.

In terms of human capability, APM terminals was outstanding in factors like staff competence, access to basic education, well-being, mobility, and professional training; meanwhile in the social responsibility pillar the work the company has done with the community reassured its commitment with Limon.

Last but not least, in the area of environmental responsibility, aspects such as environmental culture, energy, emissions, waste and water management gave the organization the prestige to achieve this well-known license.

Source: APM Terminals