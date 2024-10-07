APM Terminals extends concession for ACT in Jordan

Since 2006, APM Terminals, in partnership with Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), has been operating in Aqaba, Jordan, and as a premier gateway and transit hub, it has served as the logistical and economic backbone supporting both the Jordanian economy and neighboring countries. Therefore, it was a milestone for APM Terminals to have approval to extend the current concession with 15 years reaching until 2046. The agreement will be marked at a later date with an official signing in Jordan.

“This renewal marks the next step of our ambitious future plans to upgrade the terminal in Aqaba, Jordan”, says APM Terminals’ CEO Keith Svendsen and continues:

“The extension of the partnership underlines our successful public-private partnership in Jordan and it will help us expand and develop our relationship even further, exploring the opportunities in creating a green corridor connecting the supply chains of Jordan, while at the same time it is a central value for APM Terminals to develop job opportunities and upskilling of our employees to the benefit of the Kingdom,” says Keith Svendsen.

An investment of approximately USD 242 million is part of the extended partnership and development plans aimed at, among other things, reducing emissions and reaching net zero by 2040. The commitment to sustainability at the terminal is already evident through integrating solar energy, which reduces the environmental footprint on electricity and water consumption.

The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) has delivered a steady, high productivity and in 2023 the terminal had a record high throughput of more than 898k TEU. This was an increase of 5.4 per cent compared to the previous year.

“It is remarkable to see, how our employees in Aqaba have delivered and I am happy that we commit further into the future, to lift standards for connectivity in Jordan and beyond, but also to do it with sustainable and future-forward solutions. Since APM Terminals and Aqaba Container Terminal launched their vision for sustainable, empowered, and enhanced operations, the commitment and execution by our dedicated teams have been instrumental in bringing this vision to action,” says Harald Nijhof, CEO of ACT.

H.E. Hussein Safadi, CEO of ADC said: “Our extended partnership with APM Terminals stands as a prime example of Jordan’s most successful public-private collaborations. Since 2006, this joint venture has consistently delivered outstanding results, improving port operations and promoting sustainable development. This extension will propel ACT towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, solidifying its status as a leading regional port. By enhancing our logistics and supply chain, we are not only strengthening our national economy but also setting new benchmarks for environmental responsibility in the maritime industry. This next phase of our partnership embodies a shared vision for a prosperous and sustainable future, showcasing the power of strategic PPPs in driving economic growth and technological progress.”

During 2023 operations have been improved by opening a new Operations Command Centre, which will provide operators with live reports via cameras and has a central location for all operational matters relating to vessels, yards and gate activities. Through the laser-based Truck Alignment System, truck drivers can position their lorries underneath cranes quickly and accurately. This reduces the time needed to get trucks into place, enabling crane operators to load or discharge faster and more efficiently.

As part the commitments within this extended partnership, USD 500,000 will be invested in the corporation’s future efforts in implementing capacity building and training programs for Jordanian personnel in various economic sectors.

Pilot for electrification in APM Terminals

Aqaba Container Terminal Jordan electrificationIn 2023 APM Terminals started its global pilot program with the objectives to develop the market of electric container handling equipment and make APM Terminals ready to have an electric fleet.

Aqaba was selected as one of the pilot terminals because of its nature as a gateway terminal and because of the shared vision about the terminal with the government of Jordan to have a green gateway into the country and beyond.

Apart from ACT in Jordan, Mobile and Pier 400 in the US, Barcelona, Spain, and SCCT, Egypt, are part of the global electrification pilot in APM Terminals.

Source: APM Terminals