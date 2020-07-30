APM Terminals first to launch fully digital export management system in Russia

Following successful testing at the Turukhtanny customs post in June this year, First Container Terminal (FCT), will become the first Russian terminal to transfer to a fully paperless export management system for containers.

The proprietary technology enables the digital exchange of legally binding documents with the customs authority and is based on Global Ports’ customer portal and Sea Port’s Portal software functionality1.

Global Ports is a joint venture that combines the global expertise of APM Terminals (30.75%) with the local knowledge of Delo (30.75%), one of the largest private transportation and logistics holding companies in Russia.

The new digital export management system allows forwarding companies to upload orders and customs will issue documentation digitally. This enables the terminal to commence the loading of a container onto a vessel immediately without additional approval.

Faster exports

The forwarding company, customs authority, terminal and the shipping line all have online access to information about the status of the container at all stages of the process. This significantly decreases the time required to handle a shipment of export containers and will greatly simplify the interaction between the process participants.

“Global Ports is working hard to make its service as convenient as possible for customers and partners. Shipment orders remained the last “paper” element in export shipments. Due to our efficient interaction with customs, we have now made this document digital as well. Now, an export shipment may be ordered and traced on our customer portal. The technology we use guarantees data protection and integrity of data after it is entered into the electronic document flow system,” noted Alexey Yermolin, Director of Information Technology at Global Ports.

Zero VAT rate supported

During 2020, the service will be rolled out across all Global Ports terminals in Russia. The technology will also be developed to include shipping lines’ functionality into the system, which will allow the digital preparation of documents that foreign economic activity players require to confirm the zero VAT rate application2.

Global Ports is the leader in digitalisation among all of Russian ports – as a result of the continued development by the Group’s IT Services, paper document flow at the Group’s terminals has reduced by 2.5x in the last six years.

Source: APM Terminals