APM Terminals Gothenburg grows four times faster than the market

Recently published figures from Swedish Confederation of Transport Enterprises for the first quarter of 2020 show a clear trend. APM Terminals in Gothenburg is growing four times faster than the market. Through creative and customized solutions, APM Terminals Gothenburg ends the first quarter of the year with a market share of 44%.

The trend in the first quarter of 2020 continues the pattern seen for the full year 2019. It is evident that APM Terminals in Gothenburg is growing more than the market and gaining market share. Volume is being moved from the East Coast and transported with climate-smart train solutions via Gothenburg, instead of via feeder transport along Sweden’s long coast.

“Over the past two years, we have consistently seen that flows are directed to Gothenburg thanks to the terminal’s high service level and the market’s demand for stable solutions. The Corona pandemic has only accelerated this trend, says Dennis Olesen, CEO of APM Terminals Nordic.

Source: APM Terminals