APM Terminals launches global customer alerts solution

In response to customer requests for real-time information about exceptional circumstances or disruptions affecting a terminal, APM Terminals has launched a global customer alert system. The system enables customers to subscribe for terminal alerts via SMS or email.

Terminals will only use the alerts function for severe issues that have clear implications for customers, including labour shortages, bad weather warnings, congestion at the port or delays with customs clearance.

Where possible, the terminal will provide an estimated resolution time, links to further information sources – such as gate cameras or live vessel schedules – or when available, alternative solutions, such as extended free storage limits or longer gate opening times.

Real-time updates

Customers who register for the service will be the first to know of any issues at the terminal, with emails and SMS messages being delivered to them directly, within a few minutes of the message being published on the website. This real-time information will give customers as much notice as possible to help them adjust their schedules or take any additional action.

Registering for alerts via www.apmterminals.com/alerts takes just a couple of minutes. Customers can select from a number of options to ensure they only receive applicable alerts – such as gate, rail or vessel announcements – and choose between SMS message or email. Customers can also choose to receive alerts from one or multiple terminals.

Range of online services

The service is available for most APM Terminals’ locations and forms one-part of a broad range of online services, such as real-time container track and trace information, being developed to provide more visibility and proactive communication to APM Terminals’ customers via the company’s website.

Source: APM Terminals