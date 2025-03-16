APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas welcomes first vessel of the Gemini Cooperation

APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas has reached a significant milestone with the arrival of the first vessel operated under the Gemini Cooperation, a partnership between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd that will redefine connectivity and operational efficiency in global maritime logistics. This milestone reinforces the critical role of the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas in transforming the global supply chain.

The Gemini Cooperation, which began operations in February 2025, represents a new, innovative approach to managing East-West maritime trade routes. The collaboration aims to deliver more efficient and reliable services by reducing the number of port calls, resulting in improved terminal efficiency and reliability.

“For APM Terminals, we are happy to support the Gemini Cooperation, at it marks the beginning of a new era in global maritime trade, improving both connectivity and efficiency across key trade routes. For our terminal in Lázaro Cárdenas, this initiative strengthens Mexico’s strategic role in global commerce and positions the terminal as a key gateway for trade within the USMCA region and across the Americas”, said Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals.

APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas plays a key role in this collaboration by implementing the Simultaneous Transshipment Connection, a pioneering operation designed to transfer containers between two vessels simultaneously, cutting down on waiting times and maximizing operational efficiency.

Beatriz Yera, CEO of APM Terminals Mexico, stated, “The ambition of the Gemini Cooperation is to enhance efficiency and reliability in East-West trade routes. Our terminal in Lázaro Cárdenas will be a vital key port in this initiative, and importantly, we are the only terminal in the Mexican Pacific executing the Simultaneous Transshipment Connection operation. Our significant investments in technology and process automation place us in a unique position to contribute to the success of the Gemini Cooperation. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our customers’ supply chains with innovation and technology while helping position Mexico as a leader in global logistics.”

The Gemini Cooperation consists of 29 liner services, complemented by a vast network of agile interregional services. These routes cover critical markets such as Asia-US West Coast, Asia-US East Coast, Asia-Middle East, Asia-Mediterranean, and Asia-Northern Europe. This approach will not only enhance connectivity but also reduce the number of port calls per rotation, enabling improved transit times and increasing reliability for the market.

With the arrival of this first vessel and continuous infrastructure enhancements, APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas reaffirms its commitment to delivering agile, reliable, and efficient services, backed by significant investments in technology and operational improvements, ultimately benefiting our customers.

Source: APM Terminals